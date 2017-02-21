Fees Commission to resume its public hearings

The Fees Commission says it is on track to meet its extended deadline of June 30. The Commission resumed public hearings after a week-long break.

Academics, researchers and private sector organizations are expected to make their submissions.

The commission established by President Jacob Zuma, is probing the feasibility of free higher education. It’s been under pressure to speed up its work.

Some student groups have also raised reservations about the commission.

Fees Commission spokesperson Musa Ndwandwe says: “We are fast approaching the final stages for public hearings.”

“These are the very last public hearings, from there we expect to find enough time to draft the report and to be able to present to the president and given that we have more than two months we are very confident that we will beat the deadline.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments