Festival-goers praise Boland festival

Festival-goers have commended the rollout of this year’s Boland Summer Festival. The Daljosphat stadium was packed with people this past weekend for the annual event which has been in existence now for 17 years. The event is hosted by the Paarl Muslim Jamaah in order to raise funds for the maintenance of the local mosques and also to help pay those who take the time out to run the libraries, madrassas as well as the soup kitchens.

A festival that was once attended by mainly Muslims has now drawn a more diverse range of people from all over. People who only came for the rugby game ended up being the main explorers as the stalls caught their eyes. The aromas of the food were tantalizing and everything being halal made things even better.

For the first time ever paintball was offered as an activity and it created such a hype that Oscar Petersen from Joe Barber fame along with Allan the Car Guard were one of the many entertainers that kept the visitors company.

Busloads of people went through to Paarl and enjoyed the friendly atmosphere and lovely weather on Sunday.

The drifting was one of the main attractions for the teenagers and young adults. Experiencing the art was a mind blowing experience for the onlookers who watched in awe as the cars spun.

Many of the attendees said they came for the rides and to spend time together as a family.

“It has become a tradition for us to attend this festival every year as a family,” said Amaarah.

It has also become a spot where friends who haven’t seen each other in a while catch up on lost time and re-connect.

A handful of people at the festival were there purely out of support for VOC and the festival itself.

“For me being a Paarl citizen it is a tradition to come and support. It is for a good cause as the money is used for upholding the jamaah and sustaining the building as a mosque,” stated Moegsien Jappie.

The event was so well attended the food stalls ran out of food on Sunday night.

Many first timers and loyal attendees said they will definitely support the festival again in the years to come.

The co-ordinators of the event will meet up on Wednesday to discuss future plans regarding the next Boland Summer Festival.

To keep up to date with the latest news on the next festival go to www.bollandfestival.co.za. VOC (Quaanita Satardien)

