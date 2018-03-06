FF Plus announces plans to fight land expropriation

The Freedom Front Plus has announced its plans to fight against the expropriation of land without compensation.

Last week, the National Assembly passed a resolution to facilitate the move.

The party is calling on civil society and individuals to make submissions to oppose the proposed amendment to the Constitution that will allow the expropriation of land without compensation.

According to Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald, they also want to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa and mobilise the international community against the move which he says is being used as a political tool.

He says, “The whites have stolen land was used for propaganda and in fact as far as I’m concerned, it is used by those political parties that are not sure about their support base and now they want to come with cheap politics to try to convince people to vote for them and they make promises towards those people because expropriation of land without compensation will make no one rich. In fact, it will make SA a poorer place to live in.”

[Source: SABC]

