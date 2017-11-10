Fire crews continue to monitor fire hot spots

The City Fire and Rescue Services is continuing to monitor the areas of Gordans Bay and Red Hill, where two fires have been contained.

This after ten properties were damaged in separate fires in Gordon’s bay, Simon’s town, Cape Town CBD, and Atlantis on the west coast.

Spokesperson Theo Layne says fire crews will remain on scene for the remainder of Friday in the event of any flare-ups occurring.

“At Red hill we have two fire engines, two water tankers and approximately 16 firefighters, assisted by Table Mountain National Parks carrying out mopping-up operations and monitoring the area.”

All roads have since been reopened.

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments