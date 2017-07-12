Firearms confiscated at security company linked to underworld

A massive raid is being carried out at a security company in Bellville, which claims to have strong links to intelligence services and police, in an operation linked to the underworld.

The raid on Wednesday at The Security Group (TSG) comes a week after the company was searched during a compliance inspection – an operation which was monitored by members of the National Intervention Unit who were armed with machine guns.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha confirmed Wednesday’s raid.

“A search and seizure operation is being carried out currently. Various firearms are being seized.”

No arrests were made by 12.30.

Previous clampdown

Last Tuesday, Hawks and police officers, as well as Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) officials and authorities clamping down on firearms, liquor and second-hand goods, searched TSG as part of an inspection to see if they were compliant with various regulations.

Nothing was confiscated during that operation and no one was arrested.

During that inspection at least two men linked to the underworld had arrived at the scene.

Wednesday’s raid was a follow up to last Tuesday’s operation.

In April, News24 reported on TSG as it claimed to have links to intelligence services and News24 uncovered it had links to the controversial bouncer industry.

The nightclub security industry has become the centre of a violent underworld turf war.

Underworld battle

A new underworld grouping, apparently headed by businessman Nafiz Modack, earlier this year started snatching control of nightclub security from an older, more established grouping.

This has resulted in several shootings and murders around Cape Town.

TSG’s website said the company aimed to “become the leading preferred supplier of security services in the RSA”.

It also said the company is linked to intelligence services and police.

“TSG maintains a strong association with ex-military personnel and employs many former SADF and SAP officers so that our clients can benefit from the very best in a trained, experienced and motivated security presence,” the website says.

“We also actively maintain close networking relationships with the police and intelligence services to further enhance our services to clients.”

Bouncer links and ‘false’ intelligence claims

However, in April, State Security Agency (SSA) spokesperson Brian Dube denied this.

“We do not have any working relationship with TSG,” he said.

On TSG’s website, the “site supervisor” of the company is listed as Houssain Taliep.

When News24 contacted him in April, it emerged he was, in fact, Hussain Ait Taleb, a martial arts expert better known in bouncer circles as Hussain Moroccan.

He told News24 he had resigned from TSG three months previously.

Taleb has been involved in nightclub security for decades and at one point worked with now-slain underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments