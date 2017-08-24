Five of 20 prisoners involved in daring escape arrested

Gauteng police say they have re-arrested five of the 20 prisoners involved in a daring escape after a group of armed men ambushed their vehicle while en route to prison.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said on Thursday they were arrested on Wednesday in different areas of Gauteng.

Police have re-arrested Simthembile Moni, Vincent Monwabisi Vandala, Rushden Katz, Sabelo Mbanjwa and Kingley Jooste.

Police are still searching for the remaining 15 prisoners.

The prisoners were being transported back to “Sun City” prison, south of Johannesburg, after appearing in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Their truck was ambushed on Pat Mbatha Road near the Southgate train station by a group of men armed with rifles.

Dlamini said the men broke the truck’s lock and freed the prisoners.

One of the prisoners was already sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after he was convicted for armed robbery.

Others are charged with various crimes including armed robbery, housebreaking and theft and possession of drugs.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments