Five drug suspects due in Cape Town courts

At least five suspects allegedly linked to gang violence and drugs in Cape Town are set to appear in various courts on Monday following their arrest over the weekend.

In Bishop Lavis and Bonteheuwel, three suspects, aged 17, 37 and 47 were arrested in separate incidents during an operation focusing on gang violence and drugs.

A shot gun, 9mm firearm and 202 rounds of ammunition as well as an assortment of drugs were seized.

In Elsies River, Gugulethu and Nyanga, members of the Operation Combat and the Stabilisation Unit arrested two more, aged 29 and 33.

Five firearms, ammunition, substantial amounts of dagga and cash were confiscated.

[Source: SABC]

