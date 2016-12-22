Five suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court in Cape Town on Thursday for the murder of a 22-year-old man. In a statement issued by the police‚ the man died after he was stabbed by the five on December 19 in Crossroads. Officers were on patrol when they were called to the scene.

“On their arrival‚ police found the victim on the ground with several stab wounds to his body. Informers were activated and‚ since the incident‚ detectives were tracing the suspects‚ and at about 9am [on Tuesday]they were arrested‚” Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

The suspects are between the ages of 19 and 20.

“The SAPS management commended the members for their quick response in ensuring the suspects are brought to book‚” she said.

[TMG Digital/The Times]

Comments

comments