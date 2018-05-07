Voice of the Cape
Five MPs to be sworn in as PAP members

Five MPs which include the Economic Freedom Fighters’s leader Julius Malema, NCOP Chairperson Thandi Modise, Thoko Didiza, Mandla Mandela and Santosh Vinita are to be sworn in as members of Pan African Parliament on Monday.

PAP president, Roger Nkodo Dang, will conduct the ceremony as the continental body’s sixth Ordinary Session resumes in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, on Monday morning. The members are replacing, Dr Hunadi Mateme, Thandi Memela, Charles Nqakula and the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu.

This year’s session is conducted under the theme “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

[Source: SABC]

