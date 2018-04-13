Five suspected arrested in KC armed robbery

Five suspects have been arrested following a robbery at an MTN store in Kenilworth centre today. According to reports four men, entered a cellphone shop, threatened security guard and ordered employees to open drawers where cellphones are kept. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the suspects were arrested in Gugulethu.

“The suspects fled the scene when a panic button was activated. Swift response by the police led to the arrest of five suspects ages between 25 and 35 years in Guguletu. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported during this incident.”

At the same time crime activist Hanif Loonat was at the mall when the suspects were fleeing.

“We heard the scream and then we saw few guys running out towards the entrance. Somebody wanted to wanted to run towards them and I said no stand still because the minute they see someone interfering they are bound to shoot because they were armed,” Loonat explained.

Loonat said he was concerned around the security at the popular mall, given increase in crime in recent months.

“We need to get the management in this centre to reinforce their security or we will have to call for a boycott as our lives can not be entrusted in their hands. This is the 5th or 6th incident in less than eight months at this mall. I hope they catch a shakeup before a life is lost.”

Once charged, the suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates. VOC

