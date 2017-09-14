Foreigners join the #SA4Rohingya campaign

While #SA4Rohingya campaign has garnered attention among locals, Wednesday’s Stop Rohingya Genocide protest in the Cape Town CBD, with the presence of individuals from various foreign national communities, showed that the call for an end to the violence against the Rohingya has reached crisis level.

With an influx of Bangladeshi, Indo-Pak, and Egyptian counterparts, the 2000 strong group of protestors made their way to Parliament with the united call for the recognition of the community, which is a Muslim majority and Hindu and Buddhist minority ethnic group, currently fleeing persecution at the hands of Myanmar forces. With some 310 000 Rohingya fleeing Rakhine State since a surge in violence in August this year.

A member of the Islamic Forum of Africa, Bangladesh national Abdur Raquib, says he joined the protest to highlight the plight of his brothers and sisters.

Despite reports suggesting an unwillingness on the part of Bangladesh to accommodate the influx of fleeing Rohingya, he says he does not accept that call, since Bangladesh nationals have sought refuge in other countries.

Meanwhile, Egyptian national Mohamed Ismail called on the international community to stand up against human rights violations by Myanmar forces and for the revoking of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Myanmar state councilor, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Egyptian Aadil Abdullah also participated in the march.

