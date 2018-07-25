Forgiveness is not absolution

By Dr Salim Parker

Islam is a religion that emphasises the equality of all with race not providing any advantage to any. The Prophet (SAW), during his Farewell Sermon on Arafat clearly stipulated that: ‘a white has no superiority over a black, nor does a black have any superiority over a white; except by piety and good action.’ As Muslims we follow in the footsteps of a black lady when we perform our Sa’ee between Safa and Marwa. We walk the same path that Hajar, the wife of Nabi Ibrahim in desperation slaved five thousand years ago, when we complete our obligatory fifth pillar of Islam, our Hajj.

We have another example of a lady who was introduced into the life of Muhammed (SAW) as a slave, and who was referred to by Him as ‘my mother after my own mother had gone. She is the rest of my family.’ She was there when Muhammad (SAW) was born and she was there there when He breathed his final breath. This lady was Barakah, also known as Umm Ayman.

As a young slave she was bought by Abdullah, who was known for his gentle and kind nature and who would later become the father of our Prophet (SAW). Initially she worked as a household aide, but after Abdullah married, she took care of his wife Amina as well. When Abdullah left on business to Syria, Barakah slept at the foot of the pregnant Amina’s bed, and when he passed away during the journey close to Madinah (then called Yathrib), she comforted and looked after the young widow. Barakah was the first person to hold Muhammad (SAW) when he was born.

When He was six years old, Amina decided to take Muhammad (SAW) to Madinah to visit the grave of Abdullah. Barakah accompanied them. On the way back, Amina became very sick and passed away at Al-Abwa, a village midway between Makkah and Madinah. ‘Be a mother to him, Barakah. And don’t ever leave him,’ were Amina’s request to Barakah regarding her son as she lay dying. Barakah did not fail in her responsibility.

When she arrived in Makkah, Abdul Muttalib, the elderly grandfather of Muhammad (SAW), reflected on the personal tragedies that the Prophet (SAW) had to endure. He recognised some special qualities of his young grandson. He also mentioned to his own sons that he expected Muhammad (SAW) to have a future filled with prominence. He requested Barakah to look after the Prophet (SAW) and to be kind and caring towards Him. She of course needed no urging, she loved the child in her care like a mother loves her only child.

As a young man, Muhammad (SAW) was always kind and courteous towards her. He loved her and wanted to return her kindness. When He married Khadeejah at the age of twenty five, He set her free from her enslavement and encouraged her to marry Ubayd ibn Zayd from whom she bore a son named Ayman, hence her name Umm Ayman. Ubayd passed away soon thereafter. When she was in about her 50s, the Prophet (SAW), when speaking to His companions said: ‘Should one of you desire to marry a woman from the people of Paradise, let him marry Umm Ayman.’ Zayd ibn Harithah, a slave whom He had also earlier set free and adopted as a son, stepped forward and agreed to marry her . She bore Zayd a son, Usamah, whom the Prophet (SAW) is reported to have loved as His own son.

Umm Ayman was one of the first people to accept Islam. Her reason was that she knew the Prophet (SAW) extremely well and knew of His honesty and sincerity. Her fundamental logic said to her that Muhammad (SAW) could never speak a lie. So, when He speak about the one and only Allah, He surely had to be announcing the truth as He was incapable of fabricating lies. Without questioning Him, she accepted that

He was truly Allah’s Messenger. She endured much suffering at the hands of the Quraish who prosecuted the Muslims relentlessly in Makkah and finally undertook the Hijrah to Madinah, barefoot and during a sandstorm. Her feet were swollen and she was covered in dust when reached Madinah where the Prophet (SAW) received her where He said: ‘Ya Umm Ayman! Ya Ummi! (O Umm Ayman! O my mother!) Indeed for you is a place in Paradise!’

She intricately linked her wellbeing to that of Islam. When Muhammad (SAW) once asked her wellbeing, she replied: ‘I am well, O Messenger of Allah so long as Islam is.’ She accompanied the Prophet (SAW) on some of His expeditions and battles. At Uhud, when the Quraishi army attacked the Muslims, she was with a small group of women who tended the wounded. When some of the Muslims began to flee the battlefield when the things were not going their way, she rebuked them, urging them to go back and fight. At the battle of Hunayn, she again joined the army, with her two sons fighting alongside the Prophet (SAW). Her elder son, Ayman, was martyred during that battle.

After the Prophet (SAW) passed away, Abu Bakr and Umar visited her, just like the Prophet (SAW) did. When they asked how she was doing, she burst into tears. They tried consoling her and said that Muhammad (SAW) was with Allah and being with our Creator was better than any position or life on this earth. She told them that she was fully aware of that, and it was not for the loss of the Prophet (SAW) that she wept. She told them that she was crying because: ‘revelation from on high had ceased.’ They recognised her deep insight into humanity and realised that revelation was paramount to the functioning of the first Muslim community. It ensured that Allah’s was conveying truth and wisdom to mankind. With the Prophet (SAW) gone and revelations ceased, mankind was left to fend for themselves even with the Quran and Sunnah that was still with them. Umm Ayman died a few months after the Prophet (SAW) when she was in her mid-seventies.

For more Hajj Stories visit www.hajjdoctor.co.za. You may contact Dr Parker via e-mail: salimparker@yahoo.com

Share this article











Comments

comments