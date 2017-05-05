Former presidents hold dialogue on national crises in SA

Three of South Africa’s former presidents, and one former deputy president will be hosting a series of discussions on the national general crises facing the country.

The Foundations of Chief Albert Luthuli, Thabo Mbeki and FW de Klerk have joined forces to create the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative.

Other foundations on board the unprecedented initiative include the Helen Suzman Foundation, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Foundation, the Umlambo Foundation, and the Jakes Gerwel Foundation.

Former presidents F.W. De Klerk, Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, along with former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will initiate the series of dialogues on Friday, to address a number of issues and recent developments affecting the country’s political governance and the state of the economy.

The foundations have arranged these dialogues to give South Africans a platform to discuss critical challenges facing the country.

Today’s — the first — will be held at the Empire Office Park in Parktown, Johannesburg.

[Source: ENCA]

