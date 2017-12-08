Former Robben Islander Laloo Chiba passes away

Former Robben Island prisoner, Laloo Chiba (87), has passed away just a short while ago. Chiba had a mild heart attack a few days ago and was hospitalised. He was discharged this week and passed away at his home in Lenasia.

Chiba was a former Umkhonto we Sizwe platoon commander and was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment on Robben Island in the Little Rivonia Trial. He was jailed in B-Section, alongside Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada and others.

Chiba considered Kathrada his best friend and political mentor and was devastated after Kathrada passed away in March this year.

He was also deeply grieved at the recent passing of fellow Robben Island prisoner, Eddie Daniels, whom he had visited just a few weeks ago in the Western Cape.

Chiba is survived by his wife Luxmi, and his three daughters and grandchildren.

Comments

comments