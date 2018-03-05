Four Ngcobo shooting suspects back in court

Four of the six suspects charged with the murder of the five police officers and a soldier in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape more than a week ago are expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court in KwaZulu Natal on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape Anelisa Feni had confirmed that the four face charges of double murder after a couple was murdered in Umzumkhulu last year.

The suspects appeared in Ngcobo magistrate court on Monday last week and abandoned their bail application.

“During the investigation, the task team managed to crack another case which happened in KwaZulu-Natal during 2017, where a couple was murdered there. There are four suspects who have also been arrested for this case here in Ngcobo police killings. All four of them they are between the ages of 20 and 30 years. They will appear there in KwaZulu-Natal and they face charges of two murders.”

[Source: SABC]

