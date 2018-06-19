Four people injured in shooting at Joe Slovo Taxi Rank

Four people have been injured in a shooting incident on Tuesday morning at the Joe Slovo Taxi Rank in Milnerton, Cape Town. South African Police Service spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said three of the injured are taxi owners, while the fourth person was a bystander.

Van Wyk confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

“Police are on the scene at the Joe Slovo Taxi Rank in Milnerton where unknown persons opened fire and wounded four persons this morning.

“Our provincial detectives are investigating,” van Wyk stated.

