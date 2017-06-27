If Fransman is sorry, he must accept his suspension, Western Cape ANC

African National Congress Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs says suspended provincial chairperson Marius Fransman needs to accept his sanction if he wants to play a constructive role in the party.

Fransman on Sunday called for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to distance himself from the alleged “thuggery” taking place in his name in the province.

This after some of the leaders of five of the six regions in the province held an impromptu press conference on Sunday claiming that the PEC wanted to disband the ANC’s Cape Town metro leadership without consulting them.

Fransman sided with the leaders.

Jacobs on Monday said Fransman must accept that his party’s national disciplinary committee had upheld his five year suspension.

“He is no longer an ANC member, but in his pronouncements, in his social media profile, he still refers to himself as the chairperson.

“His utterances periodically are inconsistent with his comrades and the ANC.

“If he is truly sorry for his actions, he will serve his term and accept his sanction, and as a disciplined ANC member, rehabilitate himself.”

READ more: Reject thuggery happening in your name, Fransman tells Ramaphosa

Jacobs said Fransman had continued to insult the organisation and undermine secretary general Gwede Mantashe. He also “deliberately misleads ANC members”.

The party could only appeal to Fransman’s common sense, Jacobs said.

“If we want to build unity, we need to ensure that he accepts his place, that he is no longer the chairperson. If he wants to play a constructive role, then he must define it. But we are asking him to desist.

“He should work at collaboration and compliment the work of the ANC in the Western Cape.”

Lifestyle audits, smaller NEC

Jacobs told the media on Monday that a disrupted provincial executive committee had resolved to disband the party’s Cape Town metro leadership this weekend after it had continually “undermined” the province.

The ANC Western Cape’s provincial executive committee slammed individual leaders for holding an impromptu press conference that undermined elected officials.

A task team of 25 people would be put in place to oversee the party’s leadership in the city for six months.

On policy, the PEC resolved its positions from a Western Cape perspective.

From an organisational point of view, it felt the party needed a smaller national executive committee of 40 members, and supported the idea of a second deputy secretary general.

The role of the party’s integrity commission needed to be “constitutionalised”.

It supported the call for lifestyle audits of all elected leaders, starting in December 2017.

Private school fees

From an economic transformation view, the provincial ANC wanted the way marine living resources were currently managed to be re-examined, and the fishing infrastructure to be expanded.

It also wanted the scope of the Postbank to be broadened so it could play a meaningful role.

The province had committed to radical economic transformation.

Jacobs said the party believed in “monopoly capital”, but that it didn’t matter if it was white or black.

They did not want to simply swop South African billionaire Johan Rupert with a Gupta or someone else of colour, but to ensure more South Africans have access to wealth.

On social issues, the organisation wants the early childhood development sector to be modernised, and for TVET training and a transformation of universities to be revised.

It also wants the regulation of school fees at private schools to be regulated.

The ANC’s national policy conference will begin in Johannesburg on Friday. Provincial delegates will lobby national leaders about the resolutions of its branches.

[source: News24]

