Free MyCiti Bus ride ends in tragedy as child goes missing

A family that made use of a free MyCiti Bus ride offer to the beach has lost a 10-year-old child who was caught in rip currents on Sunday.

The family believed to be from Atlantis in Cape Town is being assisted by trauma counsellors, the National Sea Rescue Institue (NSRI) said in a statement.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the NSRI Melkbosstrand duty crew were activated at 16:00 following reports of a drowning at Melkbosstrand main beach.

“On arrival on the scene a search commenced for a … child who had disappeared in the surf after appearing to be caught in rip currents.

“Despite an extensive search sadly no sign of the child has been found and a Police Dive Unit will continue with an ongoing search operation.”

Lambinon said the family appears to have made use of a MyCiti Bus ride offer.

MyCiti announced that commuters can ride for free on Sunday in Cape Town on all MyCiTi routes as part of an initiative to promote the use of public transport.

“NSRI will approach the MyCiti Bus authorities to request them to alert sea rescue and lifesaving when free services are being offered to the public in order to enable us to be prepared for a public influx of bathers,” Lambinon said.

NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander Rhine Barnes said more crew were called to the NSRI station to be on alert after increasing numbers of bathers arrived at the beach.

“NSRI were not aware of a free ride service that had apparently been offered to the public but it had become increasingly noticeable as the day progressed that more people were arriving at the beach, particularly with Municipal Pools closed due to water restrictions,” said Barnes.

Other sea rescue stations around the Cape Peninsula had also reported a noticeable unusual increased number of public on beaches on Sunday.

[Source: News24] RI

Comments

comments