Fuel price goes up amid shutdown threats

The fifth fuel price hike for this year will take effect at midnight.

Petrol and diesel will go up by around 26 cents a litre, paraffin by 22 cents a litre and LP-Gas by 37 cents a kilogram.

The Department of Energy says the main reason for this fuel price increase is the weakening of the rand against the dollar for the period under review.

The department has also highlighted that the lower crude oil prices have cushioned consumers from higher fuel price by close to 20 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, newly formed organisation People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increase (Pappi) has given government an ultimatum to respond to its demands or face a complete national shutdown of the roads.

On Monday, many South Africans heeded the organisation’s call to bring busy roads to a standstill in protest against the latest fuel hikes.

Pappi National Convener Visvin Reddy the organisation, together with various other stakeholders such as bus and taxi associations have given government seven days to meet with them and respond to their demands.

[Source: SABC]

