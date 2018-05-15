Gaza protests: All the latest updates

At least 58 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip as Palestinians mark 70 years since the Nakba, or “catastrophe”, when the state of Israel was established on May 15, 1948, in a violent campaign that led to the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their villages.

Throughout the last seven weeks, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been protesting as part of a weeks-long movement calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to the areas they were forcibly expelled from in 1948.

Since the protests began on March 30, Israeli forces have killed at least 107 Palestinians in the coastal enclave and wounded about 12,000 people.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas called on residents across the occupied West Bank to hold a general strike on Tuesday in honor of those killed in the Gaza Strip.

Schools, universities, banks, private and public businesses, will be closed as part of the strike, which comes as Palestinians commemorate 70 years since the Nakba.

Baby dies of tear gas inhalation east of the Gaza Strip

Laila Anwar al-Ghandour, an eight-month-old baby, died of tear gas inhalation at dawn on Tuesday, according to Gaza’s ministry of health.

Al-Ghandour is either the 58th or 59th fatality since Monday’s protest began.

