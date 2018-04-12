Ghana MP denied entry into Palestine by Israel

Ghanaian Member of Parliament, Ras Mubarak, was been denied entry into the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt) by Israel yesterday, according to the Afro-Palestinian Newswire service.

The National Democratic Congress MP from the northern region of Kumbungu had been invited by the Palestinian Authority (PA) to give a speech in Ramallah and had been issued a permit by the Israeli authorities prior to arriving at the Jordanian border. However, upon reaching the Allenby Border Crossing, Mubarak was refused accesses into the occupied territories and was forced to return to Amman.

In a post on Facebook, Mubarak condemned the decision and pledged to continue speaking up for the rights of the Palestinian people.

“What is this rogue state [Israel] afraid of? The truth? That I would witness the occupation first hand and call them out for the terrorists they are? The politics of discrimination and apartheid should have no place to thrive in the 21st century. Alas, it is happening,” he wrote.

“If they change their minds and allow me entry, I would say what I plan to say. If they don’t, I would say it anyway.”

“However how long it takes the oppressed Palestinian people would get Justice,” he added.

Mubarak has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, and recently led a march in Accra against the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“A state that’s erroneously described as the only democracy in the middle east treats international law and conventions with contempt, flouts them with increasing regularity and maintains a brutal military occupation while the whole world looks on,” he wrote on Facebook.

Mubarak also now one of a growing list of African parliamentarians and dignitaries that have been denied entry to Israel due to their involvement in pro-Palestinian activism.

In April 2015, South Africa’s Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, was denied entry on route to Ramallah, where he was expected to facilitate research collaboration between the University of Johannesburg and Palestinian academics.

In December 2016, Associate General Secretary for the World Council of Churches (WCC), Dr Isabel Apawo Phiri from Malawi, was also banned; she was the sole African member of the delegation that was due to meet in Jerusalem, and the only one refused entry.

[source: Middle East Monitor]

