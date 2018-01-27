Gift of the Givers sets up 59 water drop-off points across SA

The Gift of the Givers foundation has set up multiple water drop-off points for the public to make donations for Capetonians as their city approaches Day Zero, the day the taps are expected to be shut off.

Gauteng has 31 drop-off points and KwaZulu-Natal, 17. The Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West provinces have drop-off points collectively, the foundation said on its website.

The organisation has asked members of the public to either make monetary donations or donate “5-litre sealed and labelled bottles of water”.

National coordinator Emily Thomas said the foundation was trying to push back Day Zero.

“Besides installing boreholes, we are collecting bottles of containerised water, sealed and labelled,” she said.

To limit the chance of contamination, Thomas said that water donations could not be accepted if they were from taps or boreholes. She added that hand sanitisers and wet wipes were also being collected for sanitisation purposes.

Day Zero was expected to be on April 12, 2018.

“It is still possible to push back Day Zero if we all stand together now and change our current path,” said Ian Neilson, City of Cape Town deputy mayor, in a statement on Tuesday.

“Now is the time to do so. We will not be getting second chances.”

A list of drop off points in KZN:

A list of drop off points in Gauteng:

[source: news24]

