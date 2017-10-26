Goder family seeks son’s whereabouts

The family of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Ebraheem Goder is asking for help in locating him, after he disappeared on Wednesday. Goder’s father, Maulana Mohammad Ali Goder, says the 22-year-old Bachelor of Arts student’s last known location was UCT.

Speaking to VOC News, Maulana Ali explains that Ebraheem spoke to his wife at about 15h00, informing her that he will be collecting her at her parent’s Retreat home. Family members became alarmed when he did not collect her.

“I have a tracker on his vehicle. When I checked the tracker, we found that he was at UCT. It was a bit peculiar that he told her that he would fetch her in Retreat and he ended up at UCT and that is when we got suspicious and started looking for him,” Ali stated.

According to Ali, prior to his disappearance, Ebraheem was with a friend, Adam Toefy, but the pair is said to have gone separate ways.

Ali further confirmed that Ebraheem made contact with his wife via a text message and voice note, informing her that he is safe.

Ebraheem has been married for three years. He and his wife are expecting their first child.

One day prior to his disappearance, Ebraheem suffered an anxiety attack, speculated to have been brought on by stress related to exam pressure and the birth of his first child.

“We have reason to believe that he is not in a good emotional state, because he had an anxiety attack a day before and he would not disclose his current location. So we are quite worried about his emotional and mental state.”

Commenting on whether Ebraheem’s disappearance is connected to the anxiety attack, Ali says that the family is unsure whether the incidents are related.

Ali adds that his son’s car remained at UCT, the area where it was located.

“He had left the car there and probably used alternate transportation, maybe Uber… A few of my colleagues are trying to get hold of his closest friends and speak to them about whether they can give us information or leads.”

A case has been opened at the Rondebosch Police Station.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating Ebraheem can contact Rondebosch Police Station at (021) 685-7345. Ebraheem Goder was last seen wearing a black jeans and a black jacket.

