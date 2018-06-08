Golden Arrow driver critical after being shot 6 times

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) has confirmed that one of it’s drivers was left in a critical condition after being shot six times in Philippe last night.The driver was driving in the area at the time of incident.

The bus service’s general manager, Derick Meyer, said the driver was rushed to hospital after the incident.

“He has since been stabilised and we are very grateful to the medical

team for their efforts throughout the night.”

Meyer said the motive for the incident is unclear at this stage.

“At this stage, the motive is not clear but we are working closely with

the South African Police Services. We would urge anyone with any

information to please come forward.”

Menawhile in a separate incident, two passengers were reportedly injured when a Golden Arrow bus was stoned in Lansdowne road in Khayelitsha on Friday morning. The bus was traveling to Somerset West Mall.

Commuters shared images of a huge rock which was hurled at the window. Mitchells Plain commuters said they have sent in numerous requests for a separate bus that does not go through Khayelitsha.

While Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Beyer confirmed the stoning incident, she said the company cannot change the route.

“We are obliged to operate on all routes as per our contract with government. We do, however, do our best to monitor all routes with officials on the ground across Cape Town.

“Unfortunately, with over 5000 trips per day, it is impossible every area. For this reason, we work closely with law enforcement, who we rely on to prevent and combat criminal activities,” Beyer stated.

