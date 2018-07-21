Golden Hour Luncheon to honour ‘extra-ordinary women’

Women are the backbone of society and it is with this in mind that VOC aims to celebrate inspiring Cape women at this year’s Golden Hour Luncheon. In South Africa, the 9th August 1956 marks a watershed moment in our country’s history – when 20 000 women took part in a march to the Union Buildings to protest the apartheid pass laws. Women’s Month pays homage to the strength and fortitude of these women, but also the countless women in our communities, who face a different struggle today’s context, but continues to rise above adversity to achieve.

To celebrate Women’s Month in August, VOC in partnership with Gift of the Givers, will be honouring 10 “extra-ordinary” women over the age of 75 years, for their contribution in uplifting and making a difference in communities. The annual event takes place on Saturday, 4 August at the Belgravia High School Hall in Athlone from 12pm – 5pm.

Ahead of this year’s event, VOC is asking the community to nominate a worthy person for this award.

“We have so many strong women leaders in our community that get very little recognition for their contribution to society. The aim of the initiative is to honour these women will they are alive and not simply give glowing tributes after death,” said organisers.

Nomination forms are available from:

-VOC studios, 2 Queenspark Ave Salt River

-Sukayna Johaadien on 082 786 5627

The closing date for the nominations is the 26 July 2018.

The Golden Hour Luncheon is an annual affair which brings together VOC’s elderly listeners, many of them fans of stalwart presenter Yusuf Fisher. Guests will be treated to an afternoon of good food, entertainment, competitions and a gift bag from Gift of the Givers.

“Our elderly listeners are the most loyal, who support us through thick and thin. This event is really about celebrating them and giving them an opportunity to interact with some of their favourite presenters, who are their daily companions on air.”

Ticket prices are R250 per person and can be purchased from VOC’s Shehaam Kajee on 021 442 3511 or Tazz Boutique in Gatesville on 021 633 1367. VOC

