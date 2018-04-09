Goodwood prison lock-down ends

The situation at the Goodwood Correctional Facility has returned to normal after the prison was placed under lock down on Sunday. Two Correctional Services wardens, who were seriously wounded in an attack at the Goodwood Prison yesterday, have also been discharged from hospital. The pair was stabbed in the head by an inmate while they were providing breakfast to the offenders. The warders are expected to be assisted by the Department of Correctional Services Employees Assistance Programme.

Western Cape Regional Commissioner, Delekile Klaas said only one offender, Onke Mpalala, was involved in the incident.

“One official was opening the door and this offender – a 28 gangster – immediately charged and stabbed him in the head. As the other official was trying to come forward to assist, he also stabbed him in the head.”

Klaas said the offender has been kept separately and will be changed with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He was sentenced in 2017 and is scheduled to be released in 2028.

Mpalala is expected to be transferred to a maximum security facility.

He was being kept at the Goodwood facility after breaking his parole.

“The offender comes from the Eastern Cape and he was claiming to be a senior gang member within the 28’s gang, but the 28’s did not recognise him.

“In terms of the gang ritual they then said he must prove his rank and the only way an offender proves his rank is by attacking officials.”

Klaas confirmed that officials have identified the 28 gang leader involved in the incident.

“We have also isolated him and we will also be charging him and reclassifying him as maximum.”

In order to ensure that the safety of warders is a priority within correctional facilities, he said that joint operations will continue to be run within facilities.

Officials will be removing any items that could potentially serve as a weapon from the confines of prison holdings.

VOC 91.3fm

