Gordhan lashes out at former Eskom CFO Singh

Former Finance Minister and ANC MP Pravin Gordhan has branded former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh as someone who is lying and misleading the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom about his relationship with the Gupta family.

Gordhan was not happy with the quality of answers and contradictory evidence given by Singh at parliament’s inquiry.

Singh denied that he was at the centre of the approval of a pre-payment of about R600-million made to Gupta-owned company Tegeta.

Gordhan questioned Singh’s integrity.

“Is self preservation trumping conscience and ethic? In other words you have to survive at any cost, including lying, misleading. You know all of us are getting messages from people who are watching this. I will read you one which says, Anoj is taking you guys for fools. That’s the impression you are creating amongst the public.”

Gordhan adds: “So you are actually saying to South Africans and your own family by the way that you will continue to stand here, continue to deny what you are really being guilty of, rather than own up and help the country cleanse itself.”

[Source: SABC]

