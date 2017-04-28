Gordhan praises Ramaphosa, backs state capture inquiry

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday told CNN that a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture would “clear the air”.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa recently called for the same thing, supporting a recommendation by former public protector Thuli Madonsela for a judicial commission of inquiry into the Gupta family’s alleged attempts to capture the state.

“The law needs to take its course if profoundly wrong things are being done,” Gordhan told CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour, in a video call billed as his first TV interview since being fired last month.

Amanpour asked whether Gordhan had any information that might implicate President Jacob Zuma.

He said he did not but that suggestions not only about Zuma, but about people in the private and public sector, needed to be tested.

Dodging a question about whether Zuma was a good leader, he said South Africa had a culture of “collective leadership”.

He reiterated worries that the ANC might lose the 2019 elections if it remained on the same path, but also hoped courage and boldness would be found to steer it in a different direction by the end of the year.

In the TV interview, he praised Ramaphosa as being very brave.

“He has spoken truth to power, if you like, at difficult times and has demonstrated he is a leader of great mettle and would serve South Africa well into the future.”

On Sunday, Ramaphosa launched a stinging attack on Zuma and the Gupta family in a speech that was interpreted as the unofficial launch of his campaign for the ANC’s presidency.

Speaking at the South African Communist Party’s Chris Hani Memorial Lecture at the Babs Madlakane Hall in KwaNobuhle, near Uitenhage, he called on the ANC to address the challenges it was facing, or continue to lose support among its members, and potentially lose control of the country in upcoming elections.

