Government blamed for some human rights violations

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has singled out government as a leading Human Rights impeder.

The commission says government’s inability to provide essential services such as water, housing and sanitation, especially in rural areas, is a violation of the Bill of Rights.

According to Stats SA almost 2 million households still do not have access to piped water, while over 2.2 million households are without housing.

“Where the powers that be, fail to provide services as it is stipulated in the Bill of Rights – it is without a doubt a violation of Human Rights. Instances where municipalities fail to provide water to residents that is clear contrivance of section 27 of the bill of rights. We are concerned that this is were our poor people on vulnerable live,” says SAHRC manager Mpho Boikanyo.

On Tuesday president Jacob Zuma will lead the national commemoration of Human Rights Day in King Williams Town, Eastern Cape Province.

The commemorations will be held under the theme ‘The Year of OR Tambo: Unity in action in advancing Human Rights’, celebrating the contribution of national icon and hero Mr Oliver Reginald Tambo in advancing unity in the struggle for liberation.

[Source: SABC News]

