Government ‘fails’ in DA’s 2017 report card

State capture casts a pall over the Democratic Alliance’s dim assessment of President Jacob Zuma and his Cabinet for 2017.

In what has become a yearly ritual, the DA presented their report card – “an appraisal of the ANC national government’s performance over the past year” – at the Union Buildings on Monday.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said this year “will go down in history as one of the most disconcerting years in our young democracy, as the ANC-led national government stooped to new lows in their abuse of power, excessive looting, and shameless execution of state capture without a hint of restraint”.

“With ever-increasing unemployment, half of South Africans living in poverty, a social grants crisis, a 12th Cabinet reshuffle, the horrifying Esidimeni tragedy, and the downgrading of our economy to ‘junk status’, the ANC has collapsed our country and its economy,” Maimane said, according to a statement.

“This was compounded by the emergence of the now infamous ‘Gupta Leaks’, providing solid evidence of the ANC’s mafia shadow state, created to serve their interests, and to accumulate huge amounts of wealth for themselves. The promise of true freedom is undermined by the ANC at every juncture and, if there was any doubt that the ANC was unfit to lead our country, 2017 showed us that.”

The DA gave their lowest possible grade– an F – to 18 of the 37 members of the executive, including Zuma.

They graded 11 ministers and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa with an E, and only five 5 ministers were awarded a D.

The highest mark allocated was a C – awarded to Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel and Minister of Science and Technology Naledi Pandor.

Maimane also used the opportunity to campaign for 2019 and, again, float the idea of a DA-led coalition government post-2019.

“Despite this grim picture of our nation, there is still hope. The ANC has approximately 18 months left in office before the 2019 elections. Our nation desperately needs a new beginning and that new beginning will come in 2019 when the voters of South Africa reject the ANC at the polls and elect a DA-led coalition government,” said Maimane.

This was what the DA’s scorecard looked like:

President Jacob Zuma (F)

“Jacob Zuma upped the ante on his state capture project, relentlessly pursuing riches for himself and his inner circle at SA’s expense. The emergence of the Gupta leaks provided another headache – adding to his endless court battles to keep himself out of jail, and his plan to ensure Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeds him as president of the ANC,” the opposition party said about the president.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (E)

“Since becoming Jacob Zuma’s ‘Number 2’ in 2014, Cyril Ramaphosa has been at best a silent Deputy President, and at worst a complicit one. Instead of fighting corruption and State Capture, Ramaphosa spent most of 2017 on the campaign trail in his bid to be elected president of the ANC – showing that he cares only for his own fortunes, and not SA’s,” the party said of Ramaphosa.

“The ANC is dead, and Ramaphosa helped to kill it.”

Social Development: Bathabile Dlamini (F)

Public Enterprises: Lynne Brown (F)

Mineral Resources: Mosebenzi Zwane (F)

Energy: David Mahlobo (F)

Basic Education: Angie Motshekga (F)

Higher Education and Training: Hlengiwe Mkhize (F)

Finance: Malusi Gigaba (E)

Police: Fikile Mbalula (E)

Water and Sanitation: Nomvula Mokonyane (F)

International Relations and Cooperation: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (E)

State Security: Bongani Bongo (E)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Des van Rooyen (E)

Human Settlements: Lindiwe Sisulu (D)

Health: Aaron Motsoaledi (F)

Communications: Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane (F)

Transport: Joe Maswanganyi (E)

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Senzeni Zokwana (F)

Arts and Culture: Nathi Mthethwa (F)

Defence and Military Veterans: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (D)

Economic Development: Ebrahim Patel (C)

Environmental Affairs: Edna Molewa (E)

Home Affairs: Ayanda Dlodlo (E)

Justice and Constitutional Development: Michael Masutha (F)

Labour: Mildred Oliphant (F)

Presidency: Jeff Radebe (D)

Public Service and Administration: Faith Muthambi (F)

Public Works: Nathi Nhleko (F)

Rural Development and Land Reform: Gugile Nkwinti (F)

Science and Technology: Naledi Pandor (C)

Small Business Development: Lindiwe Zulu (E)

Sport & Recreation: Thulas Nxesi (D)

Telecommunications and Postal Services: Siyabonga Cwele (E)

Tourism: Tokozile Xasa (D)

Trade and Industry: Rob Davies (E)

Women in the Presidency: Susan Shabangu (F)

Comments

comments