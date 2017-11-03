Govt considering nuclear power expansion launch: Zuma

Despite the issue being contentious, President Jacob Zuma says government is considering the best time to launch a major expansion of its nuclear power fleet.

Government has reportedly been trying to push through a contentious nuclear energy deal with Russia.

Zuma was responding to a question in Parliament by DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, who asked why Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Energy Minister David Mahlobo contradicted themselves on government’s nuclear energy plans.

“We are not obsessed about energy in SA. There is a need for energy. We are faced with many challenges including climate change. The minister of finance will form time to time say we don’t have enough money. There is nothing strange about that. You can’t say if they speak about timing and say they are disagreeing because we have a policy that is standing that we are building it, we will be discussing it, we have said we are going to deal with it in a particular manner, and the ministers were commenting on that one.”

