Grilling awaits Mkhwebane in Parliament

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to appear before Parliament‘s Justice Committee on Wednesday, after a no-show last week.

Committee members were unhappy that Mkhwebane asked for the postponement of the meeting late the previous day.

The committee had to decide whether or not to institute an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, among other matters.

Last week, neither the Public Protector, her deputy nor a delegation from her office attended the Justice committee meeting.

Instead, MPs received a request from Advocate Mkhwebane that the meeting be postponed to enable her to deal with a family emergency.

MPs weren’t impressed that no delegation was sent to represent Mkhwebane.

They also said the fact that no documents were sent in advance, shows that there was probably never any intention to attend.

[source: SABCNews]

