Guatemala says Jerusalem embassy move is final

Guatemala’s foreign minister says her country’s decision to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem is final, urging the international community to “respect” this commitment.

“It’s a decision that has been made … It is not going to be reversed,” Sandra Jovel told journalists on Friday, according to a report from the AFP news agency.

“The Guatemalan government is very respectful of the positions that other countries have taken, and as we are respectful of those decisions, we believe others should respect decisions made by Guatemala.”

Earlier this week, Guatemala announced plans to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, following a controversial US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

President Jimmy Morales confirmed the move just days after Guatemala voted with the US against a non-binding United Nations General Assembly resolution that declared Washington’s move to be “null and void”.

US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Jerusalem has prompted international condemnation and widespread protests around the world.

The status of Jerusalem is extremely sensitive, comprising one of the key sticking points in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian leaders view occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, while Israel says the city cannot be divided.

[SOURCE: AL JAZEERA NEWS]

