Security video shows two men opening fire on a woman as she filled her car with fuel at a service station in Cape Town on Friday evening.

The woman‚ a 47-year-old believed to be from Kuils River‚ was hit by at least three bullets fired through the passenger window of her Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police said she survived the attack‚ at a Caltex service station in Delft‚ and was taken to hospital for treatment to her wounds.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. No arrests have been made so far‚” said police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Police said she survived the attack‚ at a Caltex service station in Delft‚ and was taken to hospital for treatment to her wounds.

Underworld and crime intelligence sources suggested the shooting‚ which was clearly an attempt to kill the driver of the vehicle‚ was linked to recent taxi violence in the Delft area.

In the video‚ which is time-stamped 6pm on Friday‚ a forecourt attendant cleans the windscreen of the Jeep while it is being filled with fuel.

A men wearing a bobble hat walks rapidly towards the front of the car‚ looking at the woman in the driver’s seat.

She appears to start the car and pulls off‚ startling the gunman. He backtracks slightly before producing his pistol and firing three shots in rapid succession through the closed passenger window.

The gunman then runs past the rear of the vehicle‚ tripping over the fuel hose. As he stumbles‚ an accomplice wearing a hoodie appears at the rear of the vehicle‚ takes the pistol and fires more shots at the Jeep as the driver’s door opens.

The two men flee. Photographs show that the Jeep came to a standstill against a low wooden fence bordering the filling station forecourt.

[Source: Times Live]

Share this article









Comments

comments