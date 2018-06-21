Hajj biometric system back online

The South African Haj Umrah and Council has confirmed that the biometric recording system for hujjaaj is once again online. This after the retina and fingerprint verification process was halted when VFS TasHeel confirmed that it went offline this week.

Hujjaaj are required to undergo the biometric verification prior to having visas issued.

As Salaamu Alaikum, please note that the VFS Tasheel systems are back online this morning. — SA Haj&Umrah Council (@SAHajUmrahCounc) June 21, 2018

The company has offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Hujjaaj can visit the Cape Town branch on the 28th Floor of the ABSA Centre at 8 Riebeek Street. For more details, contact 0214180171 or 0731858902 from Monday to Friday between 08h00 and 15h00.

