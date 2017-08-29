Hajj focus on air

All roads lead to Mina on Wednesday as VOC brings rolling coverage on the coveted journey of hajj. This year, VOCs hajj theme is “perfect trust in God and reliance on Him alone.”

“The theme is about what we can take from the story of not just Nabi Ibrahim (AS) and Nabi Ismail (AS) regarding the Qurban, but also the Haj. Tawakkul is placing your complete trust in Allah when you are tested and that is ultimately a state of the heart,” explained VOC programme manager Rashieda Davids.

In the lead up to hajj, VOC has had a weekly hajj focus with Imam Abdul Gakiem Raban and a daily naseegha on haj by Shaykh Ebrahim Abrahams during Madrassa On Air.

Monday evening’s Burning Issue focused on the etiquette of Qurbani with local veterinarian Dr Ayoub Banderker and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

For hajj week, VOC listeners can tune into the breakfast show at 6.50am for a documentary series on called The Transformation of Hajj in the Cape, produced by VOC journalist Yaseen Kippie. This series focuses on how the perception and practice of the Hajj among the Cape Muslim community has developed over the decades.

At 7.20am, there will be a daily live crossing to Saudi Arabia with media personalities performing hajj this year.

After 8am, VOC journalist Thakira Desai brings the ‘Global Hajj Report’ with the latest news from the Saudi Kingdom. This will be followed by an on air and interactive discussion on hajj.

On the sacred Day of Wuqoof on Thursday, Maulana Ihsaan Hendricks and Sheikh Igsaan Taliep will be in studio between 10am and 1pm to translate and do analysis of the Arafat Khutbah.

Then between 2pm and 4pm, VOC will conduct its annual Haj linkup with the groups on Arafat. Sheikh Abdurahmaan Alexander will deliver the live dua, while Shaykh Ebrahim Gabriels, Shaykh Riad Fataar and all the other shuyookh will be given an opportunity to convey their messages. VOC

