21 Shawwal 1439 AH • 5 July 2018

Hajj SIM cards arrive in SA

By on News, Tourism – Hajj and Umrah, VOC News

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has confirmed that SIM cards for prospective hujjaaj have arrived in the country. Hujjaaj will be issued the cards via their respective operators.

In a statement released in June, SAHUC said hujjaaj are not obligated to use the SIM cards, which can only be activated once pilgrims have arrived in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We are only trying to make it easier for hujjaaj, the selection of a service provider still remains with hujjaaj.”

VOC 91.3fm

