Halal certificate of Food Lover’s Market in Access Park suspended

The Muslim Judicial Council’s Halaal Trust (MJCHT) has suspended with immediate effect the halal certificate of Fresher’s Butchery at Food Lover’s Market in Access Park. The suspension was imposed after reports of non-compliance to the MJC’s Halaal standards and operating procedures.

“We are currently investigating claims that Fresher’s Butcher is not complying to the MJCHT’s Halaal standards and operating procedures,” said MJC Halaal Trust’s Chief Operations Officer Shaykh Moosa Titus.

It comes after a Whatsapp message was circulated by an upset customer who spotted pork products in-store, despite their weekly brochure stating that their Access Park store is “strictly halaal”. The client then lodged a complaint with the head office and MJC Halal Trust. The store’s management met with the MJCHT this morning to attempt to resolve the issues.

“In our initial investigations we can confirm that no contamination occurred in the Halaal certified butchery. The store’s management removed all pork products from the store — which was located in a seperate area away from the butcher.

“This particular area does not fall under the jurisdictuon of the MJCHT. The store requested the MJCHT to cleanse the area immediately,” Shaykh Titus said.

The store’s management will continue deliberations with the MJCHT and both parties agreed to work closely together to ensure compliance.

VOC News contact Food Lover’s head office and was informed that the advertisement was printed in error. However, the company representative said they would be issuing a press statement on the matter soon.

