Hamas military leader killed in accidental Gaza explosion

A leader of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, succumbed late on Wednesday to wounds sustained earlier that day during an explosion at a “resistance site” in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

The al-Qassam Brigades announced that 51-year-old Ibrahim Hussein Abu al-Naja, whom it described as a prominent leader, was killed in an accidental explosion near the town of Rafah, in which three other Hamas fighters were injured.

Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra confirmed that Abu al-Naja passed away after sustaining critical wounds during the explosion.

Abu al-Naja is the second Palestinian to be killed in accidents in Gaza sites used by resistance groups in less than two months.

[Source: Maan News]

