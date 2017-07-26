HandsOffAlAqsa in pictures

Some 4000 protesters streamed through the streets of the Cape Town CBD, all chanting calls for the liberation of al-Aqsa Masjid. Beginning in Keizersgracht Street, people donned in shades of red, black, white and green began the traditional route of Cape protests, ending at the gates of Parliament, where a memorandum of demands was read. This in response to the recent increase of security measures at the masjid, which is located in East Jerusalem. Organized by the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and the al-Quds Foundation, the march began with protesters lining the streets of the historic District Six land.

After hours of discussion, Israeli authorities this week announced the removal of the metal detectors installed at the Lion’s Gate at al-Aqsa compound. Israel will however not remove the security cameras installed late last week. Palestinians are continuing their call for the compound to be returned to the state it was prior to 14 July, saying they will protest until their demands are met. The security measures were implemented following the killing of two Israeli guards. Since the incident, at least three Palestinians were killed in clashes. Memorandum of demands detailed, READ: Occupation is a crime against humanity: Al Aqsa march

The crowd chanted calls in protest against the occupation of al-Aqsa

Shaykh Ebrahim Gabriels addressed demonstrators from the truck in Keizergracht Street as the solidarity march for al-Aqsa got underway.

Fathers and young people. Today we raise our voices in protest because Apartheid Israel denies peace justice and dignity to the Palestinian people just as it has done since the day it was created. Today we raise our voice in protest because what Madiba described as “the greatest moral issue of our time” has become “the greatest disgrace of our time” as the world stands by in silence whilst Palestine bleeds. Today we say to the Zionist State of Israel. Your oppression brutality and cruelty will not deter us nor the brave Palestinian people from fighting for freedom. Today we say Hands off Al Aqsa…Hands off Al Aqsa…hands off Al Aqsa! Today we say to our South African government expel the Israeli Ambassador and cut all ties with Israel. We demand that all ties be cut with Israel…no trade ties no cultural ties and no travel! We demand that Israel complies with International law and demand the return of 6 million Palestinian refugees driven from the land of their birth We demand that all occupied land be returned and we condemn the continued expansion of illegal Israeli settlements on Palistinian land. Today we call on the International community and all who love justice, peace and dignity in the world. You stood by us through our most darkest moments in our struggle against the brutal South African Apartheid regime. We call on you to stand in solidarity with the suffering Palestinian people. Today we stand to salute the brave and fearless Palestinian people who are facing the brutal might of the Israeli army to defend Masjidul Aqsa with their bare hands. We say to them…you will never stand alone…our voices will not be silenced…we feel your suffering…we feel your pain…we are united in our goal to free Palestine! Madiba reminded us that: “our freedom is incomplete until Palestine is free!” – Mandla Mandela

“Fellow citizens of the world, brothers and sisters…our common humanity is intimately intertwined and interlinked and that in fact we cannot consider ourselves to be free if we stand by silently, unmoved by the gross violation of human dignity and the basic human rights of the Palestinians.” – Shaykh Ihsaan Taliep

