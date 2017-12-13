HandsOffJerusalem, chants Cape Town protestors

Hands off Jerusalem!

These fervent words echoed through the Cape Town CBD today as thousands of demonstrators rallied against US president Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The voices of Capetonians, many of them dressed in Palestinian colours and flying the Palestinian national flag, were clear in their condemnation of Trump, with some calling his move a provocation for the Muslim world. Rallies have been held in different part of the world and in Cape Town, protesters marched to Parliament.

Faith based leaders led from the front, in a united show of force against US foreign policy and illegal Zionist occupation. The protest was supported by a huge spectrum of civil society organisations such as the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, National Coalition for a Free Palestine, BDS South Africa and others. Despite the drizzle, Capetonians were determined to make their voices heard. Police estimate that more than 1000 people participated in the protest.

Shaykh Ebrahim Gabriels made a call on all peace-loving people to stand on the right side of history

“We as Muslims, we do not hate Jews, Christians or anyone. But we hate oppression and injustice. We beseech oh Allah to free Palestine, Ameen!”

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s Terry Crawford Browne said the fight for Jerusalem was a human rights issue that transcended that of religion.

“Jerusalem/Al Quds is the capital of Palestine but is also the capital of all three Abrahamic faiths: Islam, Christianity and Judaism. That reality has been internationally recognized for centuries — long before the blight of Zionism or the British Empire’s perfidious land grab of the 1917 Balfour Declaration.”

He said the “Zionist myth” of Jerusalem being the Jewish capital for over 3 000 years has been thoroughly discredited by Israeli historians.

“Israeli archeological destruction of Silwan adjacent to the Old City has proved unsuccessful in its quest to prove Jerusalem as the ‘city of King David.’ Likewise, there is no evidence of the Jewish community being exiled after the Roman destruction of Jerusalem in 70 CE. They subsequently converted to Christianity and later to Islam,” he continued.

“The Jewish people co-existed peacefully for centuries with Palestinian Arabs as well as other Arab communities across Asia and North Africa. The Israeli ruling class of European (white) colonists imported after the Balfour Declaration is made up of Ashkenazi Jews, whose ancestors converted to Judaism in the 16th century and who therefore have no genetic links to Palestine.”

Pro-Palestinian supporters have issued a vociferous call on the South African government to downgrade the SA embassy in Tel Aviv.

MJC deputy president Maulana Abdul Khaliq addressed protesters outside parliament.

“The ANC elective conference must make a decision to close the SA embassy in Israel,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiz Jacobs affirmed the purpose of the march to parliament today, saying he feels the ANC overwhelmingly agrees that the South African embassy in Israel should be downgraded. He hopes this will be the outcome at the National Elective Conference this coming weekend.

“The impunity with which Trump and Israel have behaved, ignoring international law and precedent in this latest move, one which will likely lead to much bloodshed and conflict, make our solidarity more urgent than ever,” he said.

“The ANC is firm and unapologetic in our support for the Palestinian people who continue to suffer under Israel’s ever increasing hostility.”

Jeremy Phillips,a jewish activist from UCT’s Palestine Solidarity Forum said students condemn the institutionalised efforts that Israel has been deploying at tertiary institutions to normalise the Zionist occupation. VOC

Comments

comments