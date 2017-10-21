Hanover Park parents threaten to shut down schools

The Western Cape education department has failed to respond to parents’ concerns over safety in schools in Hanover Park, according to the chairperson of the Hanover Park school governing body forum.

Ebrahim Abrahams said the forum wrote to the department about violence and security on September 28, GroundUp reported. It is now threatening to close down eight primary and two high schools in the district if its demands are not met.

The forum wants bullet reflective fences at schools, working alarm systems, intercoms and CCTV cameras.

It also wants the Philippi police station to get more resources and for visible policing at the beginning of the school day and at its end to make sure pupils get to school and go home safely.

Another demand is for the police to conduct regular search and seizure operations at schools.

The schools represented in the letter sent to the provincial education department include Athwood, Blomvlei, Morgenson, Newfields, Parkfields, Summit and Voorspoed primary schools, and Crystal and Mount View high schools.

On Saturday the forum and parents will discuss the way forward at a meeting they have dubbed “enough is enough”.

Afterwards the forum plans to hold a prayer walk at Freedom Square, Hanover Park, led by leaders in the Muslim and Christian faiths.

Millicent Merton of the Western Cape education department told GroundUp that officials had held a meeting with the principals of all the schools in Hanover Park last week. A representative of the department will attend the forum meeting on Saturday.

[Source: GroundUp via News24]

