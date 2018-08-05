Hanover Park quad bike victims laid to rest

The two boys who lost their lives in a quad bike accident in Hanover Park on Saturday will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon. It is believed that the bike the boys were riding on had crashed into a wall of a house in Lynburg Road. Abdu Dayaan Roode (9) died on impact. The second victim, 9-year-old Qiyaam Stemmet, sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital, but later died.

Speaking to VOC News Abdu Dayaan’s father, Emraan Roode, explained that he was performing Asr prayers at the time of the incident.

While he is unable to confirm the details of the incident, Roode said that he believed the boys crashed into the wall after having lost control of the bike.

Roode further noted that he does not know who owns the bike, but confirmed that the boys were not wearing helmets upon impact.

Overcome with emotion, the father of four said the family is battling to come to terms with the loss.

“It is a very difficult time for the family. He was a little boy of nine-years-old who was loved by so many people and he made his way into everyone’s hearts.

“Especially for myself as his father, we were very close. I did nothing without him, he always went with,” Roode stated.

According to Roode, Abdu Dayaan was not known to have previously driven the quad bike.

He said the family has not confirmed who the owner of the bike is.

“I don’t think they want to deal with that at this moment in time,” Roode continued.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. Officials have urged anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the investigating detective Sergeant Ricardo Coetzee on 021 690 1517 or 071 914 9663.

The Janaza of Abdu Dayaan will commence at 15h30 on Sunday from 16 Lynburg Street, Hanover Park, and will proceed to the Mountview Masjid and the Mowbray Maqbara.

The Janaza of Qiyaam Stemmet will commence at 15h30 from 19 Elm Road, Parkwood Estate, and will proceed to Masjid al-Sabr and the Johnson Road Maqbara.

