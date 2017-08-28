Hanover Park residents demand action in the eradication of continued violence

With on-going calls for an end to gang violence and crime within the Cape Flats, residents of Hanover Park over the weekend took to the streets urging for reform at the Philippi Police Station. In angry calls, organisers have voiced concern that the precinct has not adequately dealt with crime in the area and its surrounds.

Speaking to VOC’s Breakfast Beat, Hanover Park Civic Association chairperson, Igsaan Nazier explained that while the turnout was inclusive of approximately 350 individuals, in light of the level of crime experienced in the Cape Flats, organisers hoped for a larger numbers.

“It was not to our satisfaction; we wanted more people to come out and fight the scourge of gang violence within our area,” Nazier stated.

He says that the march included members from at least 15 organisations, as well as councillors’ Antonio van der Rheede and Aslam Cassiem, all calling for action.

The group handed a memorandum to the station commander of South African Police Services (SAPS) Philippi station commander Colonel Dennis Abels.

Nazier says that the memorandum tabled a list of demands, inclusive of request to have all SAPS Philippi staff members removed, in a bid to improve service delivery at the precinct.

He notes that while protesters were informed that SAPS Philippi would need to engage with “structures higher up”, organisers demanded a response within seven days.

“We actually demanded at the end of the memorandum [handover]– we said it quite clearly – that we the community of Hanover Park demand a response in writing within seven days addressing our grievances.

“We are sick and tired of that, now we are saying the people of Hanover Park demand a response within seven days, because even after our march another member was killed – it can’t go on like this,” he added.

Nazier asserts that while residents are open to engage with SAPS, questions have been raised regarding the appointment of certain Community Policing Forum members.

“I don’t think that they [CPF members] will come onto the radio with me, because I haven’t seen them at one of our marches, they haven’t been visible within the community.”

The memorandum he says, therefore, is inclusive of a request for clarity on why SAPS reportedly allows the induction of certain CPF members, their alleged criminal records in violation of the CPF regulations.

“One the grievances on our memorandum is we demand legal reason in writing why SAPS allows members of CFP to serve without screening them when it is public knowledge that some of them have criminal records and is involved in the security industry, which totally contravenes CPF constitution.”

Describing certain CPF members as serving a problem within the community, Nazier confirms that the community has elected an interim committee for the CPF.

“The community has also elected the interim committee for the CPF on Saturday at the police station – we are tired of waiting on processes from local government from the MEC and nothing’s happening. There is a desperate call from the people of Hanover Park that something needs to happen,” he concluded.

VOC made contact with the Hanover Park CPF for an interview, but was declined. VOC

