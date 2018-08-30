Hawks accused of withholding info at State Capture Inquiry

Themba Maseko’s testimony to the commission that in preparation for the inquiry he struggled to get information from the Hawks.

The Hawks have come under the spotlight in the State Capture Inquiry underway in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Several witnesses have implicated the police’s elite unit in their testimony. Evidence leader Vincent Maleka told the inquiry that the commission’s legal team has picked up a pattern of a behaviour from the Hawks.

The comments follow former Government Communication and Information System head Themba Maseko’s testimony to the commission that in preparation for the inquiry he struggled to get information from the Hawks.

“So this became an unwelcome distraction because it meant that instead of me spending time with my attorney preparing for today, I had to now try get information and that the biggest issue was an investigation pertained to a matter that took place about 13 years ago during my duration as DG of Public Works. I had no access to documentation or information. So even preparing that initial statement that I submitted to them was largely based on memory because I did not have access to any documentation. So it was a distraction.”

[Source: SABC]

