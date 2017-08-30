Hawks distances itself from Duduzane Zuma’s claims

Crime policing unit, the Hawks, has distanced itself from claims made by President Jacob Zuma’s son that he has been cleared of wrongdoing by the policing unit.

Duduzane Zuma made the claims in an open letter to former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

In the letter, Zuma accused Gordhan of targeting him and the Gupta family while ignoring foul play in other businesses in the country.

Speaking during an interview with the SABC, Hawks Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the unit’s team of investigators knows nothing about Duduzane Zuma’s claims.

“Well, I think to say he was lying, I don’t want to even venture into that. What I can only confirm is that investigations are on-going. There is a team and that team I spoke to yesterday when we saw enough lying in the media space, in the public space and they confirmed to me that they are not aware of such.”

[Source: SABCNews]

