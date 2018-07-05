Hawks: Malmesbury attack suspect admitted for psychiatric care, no “extremist links”

The Hawks has confirmed that the suspect in the Malmesbury attack had been admitted for psychiatric care and had no links to suggest any involvement of “extremist or radical activity”.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation said in a statement released on Thursday that the investigation into the attack has so far revealed that 23-year-old Nur Arawal from Somalia was an outpatient at the Bellville’s Karl Bremer Psychiatric Hospital since 2013 until recently.

“The motive for the attack is not yet established, but there are no links to suggest any involvement of extremists or radical activity.”

The investigation follows the death of two people at the Nerina Avenue Mosque in Malmesbury.

Ismail Bassa (74) and Ziyaad Hidji were stabbed to death by Arawal on June 14, 2018, while they were observing their last moments of i’tikaaf [spiritual seclusion].

The assailant fled the scene and after a police chase, was fatally shot.

Two other musallies and a police officer were wounded in the incident.

The Hawks said that Arawal’s remains have been handed over to his family for repatriation and burial.

“Circumstances surrounding the death of Arawal are being probed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID),” the statement read.

