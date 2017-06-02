Hawks not investigating ‘Guptaleaks’ emails

The Hawks say neither the Guptas nor any of the politicians named in an explosive report, have asked the unit to investigate the source of leaked emails published by the media.

The documents allegedly prove that the family has captured the state through its connections to government officials.

More than 100 000 emails were retrieved from the Guptas’ email servers.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the unit is however investigating the Public Protector’s report on the family: “There are cases that are emanating from the Public Protector’s report that we are also looking at.”

“Those matters are still being probed. I mean, in terms of how and when the unit will finalise the investigation, that is not even something we want to venture into because these cases sometimes take a long time to conclude. So, we can confirm that there are cases that have been launched with SAPS, and then these cases were then referred to us for further investigation.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments