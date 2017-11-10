Hawks probe charges against Pauw

The Hawks say they are investigating whether charges should be laid against investigative journalist, Jacques Pauw.

This follows earlier confirmation from the State Security Agency that it had laid what it called, charges against Pauw for allegedly contravening certain sections of the Intelligence Act with his controversial book, The President’s Keepers.

Claims made in the book include allegations that President Jacob Zuma received a salary from a businessman and that bogus spies netted huge amounts of cash.

Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says, “I can only confirm for now that a case docket has been opened which we are now investigating as the Hawks. It was referred to us Thursday. Just to make a distinction between a charge and a docket; a charge can only be preferred against anyone once the investigations have been completed. We are now looking at the basis of the Act itself where it is being alleged that confidential information was put in the public space. We have to investigate that in terms of the Act.”

[Source: SABC]

