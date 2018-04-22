Hawks probe Supra’s R1.5m ‘gift’ to Zuma

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo gave Jacob Zuma a herd of cattle worth R1.5-million as a gift – and paid for it using public funds.

The cows, which should have gone to emerging farmers in the province, were delivered to Nkandla and signed for by Zuma himself.

Now the Hawks are investigating the scandal, which could lead to charges of fraud and corruption against Mahumapelo and the former president. Zuma is already facing 16 charges, including fraud, racketeering and money laundering, stemming from the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Mahumapelo is also under heavy pressure to step down as premier, with North West residents rioting this week over his links to several other corruption scandals.

The cattle — 24 cows and a bull — were delivered to Nkandla in October 2016.

The delivery was confirmed by Lucas Msiza, the breeder of the cattle. He told the Sunday Times he was contracted by a company called AgriDelight to deliver “his best cattle to Zuma”.

The company has a R56-million, three-year contract with the North West rural, environmental and agriculture department as an implementing agent to, among other things, assist emerging farmers.

“I got an order for 25 Bonsmara cattle from my client, AgriDelight, and I was given a delivery address which happened to be Nkandla, the former president’s private residence, where I must deliver them,” Msiza said.

[source: Times Live]

